UW-Eau Claire expanding mental health services to address demand, rolling out new online resource

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is rolling out a new mental health resource that they say will make their services more expansive and accessible.
The ULifeline is a website that connects students to a range of mental health services.
UW-Eau Claire staff describe it as a personalized resource, where students can pick their goals and the type of service they're looking for, and be connected to either online or in-person options.
They said it's one way to get help faster than you may get an appointment with a campus counselor. Staff said programs like this are needed; counseling services were at capacity before the pandemic and remain at capacity now.
"We're expanding campus mental health resources because the need for services is extremely high," said health educator Christy Prust. "Although UW-Eau Claire has great counseling services, the need is greater than what we can provide at this time."
The ULifeline is thanks to $5 million in ARPA funding Governor Tony Evers allocated for mental health resources across the UW-system.
The ULifeline is free for all students and can be found through the University's website.