UW-Eau Claire faculty, alumni, and students voicing concern for BIPOC students' well-being

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - There are changes happening on UW-Eau Claire's campus, and those changes are facing controversy.
Ka Vue graduated from UW-Eau Claire in 2017, and has her master's degree in higher education. She said the one place she felt truly safe on campus was inside the Office of Multicultural Affairs.
"The rest of campus is really safe for white people and it is not safe for students of color," Vue said.
She explained she often felt the need to make herself smaller around her classmates, and received comments such as, "where are you really from?" However at the OMA, she did not have those concerns.
Now, that department is merging with another department with programming for minority students called Blugold Beginnings.
The newly-created department is titled Multicultural Student Services. In a letter to campus, Vice Chancellor of Equity, Diversity, Inclusion and Student Affairs Olga Diaz said the new office will enable its staff to "outreach and serve even more under-represented students."
Diaz began in her role in June 2021, and says she noticed the two departments were very similar and were even competing for student participation. In November, she received support from employees involved in both departments and decided to move ahead.
However, Diaz is receiving criticism from faculty, students, and alumni who say the merger is not in students' best interest.
On March 7, the UW-Eau Claire Student Senate passed a resolution condemning the merger, which they said lacked student input. After that, 125 professors from departments across the university signed a letter addressed to "colleagues" expressing concern not only about the merger, but the entire EDISA department.
The letter accuses EDISA administration of marginalizing the students it serves, of not allowing collaboration in decision-making, and it calls into question the resignation of seven EDISA employees of color within a month of Diaz's arrival.
Diaz said she was surprised by the letter, and regrets that the faculty's concerns were not brought to her directly.
As for the resignations, while the letter calls them an "extraordinary exodus," Diaz attributes them to natural turnover. She said most of those positions were temporary, and people left to pursue more permanent positions in their fields. Diaz said one employee left before she had even started working at the university.
The letter also questions the EDISA environment: "EDISA staff dynamics exist in a state of disarray," it reads, citing "strained relationships within the unit."
"Not everything is perfect but we have challenges and we work on overcoming them," Diaz said. "Is everyone happy at work every day? Probably not. But most are."
The question of collaboration is one brought up by alumni as well; the UWEC BIPOC Alumni Coalition was formed in response to the merger, after current students reached out to alumni for their thoughts on the merger. It is comprised of about 50 alumni of color who petitioned the Chancellor and Vice Chancellor with a list of demands. They request the OMA and Blugold Beginnings remain separate, that BIPOC students and staff occupy the leadership roles within EDI implementation, and that Olga Diaz be replaced as Vice Chancellor.
Vue, a spokesperson for the coalition, said the merger is tokenizing. In fact, she refers to it as an "elimination" rather than a "merger." She said culturally-specific programs will be removed, and that the consolidation of staff will lead to a reliance on student labor.
She also expressed concern that programs within Blugold Beginnings that encouraged younger students in the community to attend UW-Eau Claire would be eliminated under the merger, but Diaz said those programs had not existed for years.
"Possibly people don't understand what Blugold Beginnings was in the last year," Diaz said. She said programs within these two departments and in many across campus changed a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several years earlier in 2016, and before Diaz worked at UW-Eau Claire, a merger of the same two departments was attempted. That was when Vue was still a student, and she said she saw that merger fail firsthand.
"Students were forced to choose sides, like, choose Blugold Beginnings or choose OMA," Vue said. "Relationships were ruined through that."
Diaz said the 2016 merger was before her time, but it likely failed due to proper planning and execution. She also mentioned OMA and Blugold Beginnings were much less similar in 2016 compared to the post-pandemic departments. Diaz added she consulted with faculty who were a part of the 2016 attempt while drafting 2022's plan.
Diaz said her position requires her to consult faculty before bringing any formal plans to students. Their plan was drafted in November 2021, and was first introduced to the campus community through an open house during the second week of 2022's spring semester. Diaz said they wanted to wait until students had returned and settled in after winter break, but Vue said that isn't enough.
"If you're an EDI chancellor and you answer the question of 'Who am I accountable to?' with something other than students, that's a red flag," Vue said.
Diaz said she continued hosting open house events every month, and met with students who were involved in OMA and Blugold Beginnings every week. However, the letter from faculty claims that concerns from staff and students were brought up during those open houses that were never addressed.
"You may have been talking to students, but it's going in one ear and out the other," Vue said. "Because students are saying 'We don't want this' and you're choosing to do it."
"I think when people don't feel one hundred percent satisfied they don't feel heard," Diaz said. She said she feels she has actually met several of the demands being made, having incorporated BIPOC representation into EDISA and retaining multiple programs that existed under the separate entities.
Nevertheless, the professors who expressed concern and the UWEC BIPOC Alumni Coalition are standing by demands for administrative change, and Diaz said she is not going anywhere.
"I work really hard and I'm proud of the work that I get to do for this institution. I chose to be at this institution," Diaz said. "I will be here as long as the chancellor wants me to be."