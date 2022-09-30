UW-Eau Claire honors Indigenous People on Wear Orange Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students and faculty held a walk of remembrance for Indigenous People today.
The Orange Shirt Day walk was part of an annual day of commemoration across the U.S. and Canada to honor the victims and survivors of Native American residential schools.
Students gathered on campus to speak on the issue before walking together in solidarity.
Madeline Blong, vice president of the Intertribal Student Council, says the walk allows her to reflect on Native American history and feel support.
"The point of Orange Shirt Day is to help spread awareness about this hidden history within the US government and the schools and residential schools that Native Americans were forced to attend and stolen from their families. And often times these schools were used as a form of cultural genocide."
Orange Shirt Day takes place every year on September 30th because it is the time of year children were taken to boarding schools. It’s also a time to support anti-racism and anti-bullying in the school year.