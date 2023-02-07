UW-Eau Claire kicking off Black History Month celebrations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is celebrating Black History Month with weeks of different plans, kicking off on Tuesday with their sixth annual Martin Luther King Junior celebration.
Anthony Wallace, a coordinator with Multicultural Student Services, said it is always an an exciting night.
He said there's music and speeches, for example, its keynote speaker is Dr. Tia Simone Gardner, a Black feminism scholar from Minnesota who Wallace said brings a unique perspective to campus. That's something they've tried to incorporate in all their events.
"I think it's sometimes a really hard thing with how we talk about Black history in general where it's really easy to focus a lot on the mid-20th century Civil Rights Movement and at that time it was dominated by a lot of male voices," Wallace said. "It was really important to us in our planning to introduce a lot of new perspectives and explore a lot of new ideas."
Audience members can also hear from Black faculty members on their experience in Eau Claire.
Click here for a list of all the Black History Month events happening at UW-Eau Claire.