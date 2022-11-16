UW-Eau Claire now offering international internships

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Students at UW-Eau Claire can now get work experience internationally before graduation with their new "Internships Abroad" program.
The University already offers study abroad programs that place them in schools all over the globe. Now, they can spend a summer getting work experience in a professional environment in a variety of countries.
Mikaela Reid with the Center for International Education said not only does it fulfill a requirement with the University, but the experience helps prepare them for graduation and looks good on a resume.
She said students are increasingly looking to get hands-on experience in their fields.
"In general in international education, in general in the United States, there is that need to fill now and it's just this fascinating desire to get out there and become part of the global economy," Reid said.
She said UW-Eau Claire partners with Academic Program International, which helps match students with their ideal internship.
Ellie Fernandez, a senior Blugold studying international business, interned at a film and theater studio in London last summer. She said the experience solidified her desire to work in film post-graduation, while pushing her outside her comfort zone.
"I think I really was smart with my choice of interning abroad because I could have that work and life balance outside of it, to really be immersed in their culture too while also not feeling guilty about it, whether I should be dedicated to work or study," Fernandez said. "To be one of the first people to do that, and to be able to come out of it a stronger student, a better leader, and being more cultured."
Other students interned in Australia and Ireland, and next summer people can also intern in Thailand.