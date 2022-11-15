UW-Eau Claire offering new certificate for study of climate change

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire is gaining attention for offering its first program focusing on climate change: a Sustainability and Climate Action Certificate.
It's designed to complement a student's degree, so any major can enroll in the program and learn how to integrate knowledge of climate change into their career path.
The program is comprised of five classes that range from a scientific understanding of climate change, to its social and economic implications, and finding solutions.
Dr. James Boulter thought of creating this certificate two years ago, as he realized that climate change is a leading concern in the U.S. but many people aren't aware of efforts to find solutions. He said that makes the issue overwhelming.
"Without hope it's very easy to fall prey to despair and say, 'I can't do anything,'" Boulter said. "So students have really responded positively to studying what is being done and what can be done. And without a really good assessment of what can be done, people don't have any idea what to do next."
There are currently 24 students earning their certificate, and Boulter expects that number to continue growing.