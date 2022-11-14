UW-Eau Claire professor recognized for LGBTQ+ inclusive work

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A UW-Eau Claire professor was awarded for their outstanding achievements.
Dr. Dorothy Chan, an assistant professor of English, was one of 12 recipients for the Poorman Award, which is given to those creating a safer and more inclusive environment for LGBTQ+ people on UW System campuses.
UW-Eau Claire also highlighted Chan's achievements in an article on their website, saying "the author of five collections of poetry and a chapbook, Chan co-founded Honey Literary magazine in 2020, now expanded to Honey Literary Inc., a 501(c)(3) literary arts organization run by women, femme and queer editors of color."
Chan said that receiving this award makes them feel that their work is recognized, and the campus is more welcoming.
"Getting the award further motivates me to push even more for our most marginalized students to feel celebrated, and to help them achieve their goals on this campus and beyond," Chan said.
The award recipients attended a ceremony over the weekend at UW-Madison that recognized their achievements.