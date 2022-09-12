UW-Eau Claire ranked highly in two recent reports

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It’s a pretty good week to be a Blugold. UW-Eau Claire has garnered high rankings from two national organizations twice in the last week.
The university is the top-ranked public comprehensive university in Wisconsin, according to the U.S. News & World Report’s 2023 best colleges report. This news comes just days after Forbes named UWEC the third best college or university in Wisconsin behind only UW-Madison and Marquette.
Chancellor James Schmidt said he’s not just proud of the quality of education offered, but also the accessibility to students from all walks of life.
"At UW-Eau Claire, with the Forbes list in particular, they say, 'Look, you bring in students and they may be B, B plus students, and not only do they do well academically, but they get jobs, and over a ten-year period, the average income for a Blugold is over $100,000 a year,'" Schmidt said.
In addition to the top public regional ranking from US News and Report, UWEC was also listed among the best schools for the specialized rankings on innovation, social mobility and best value.