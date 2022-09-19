UW-Eau Claire recognizing Constitution Day

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Constitution Day celebrates the most influential document in American history, and UW-Eau Claire is making sure the next generation remembers the importance of this document.
On Monday night the university's Menard Center for Constitutional Studies is hosting a Constitution Day event.
When the original Constitution was signed on September 17, 1787, it had seven articles. Over the years, it has been amended 27 times to expand different rights to citizens such as the right to vote and the structure of our government.
A retired professor at New York Law School will be speaking about the First Amendment at this year's event.
Officials said the Constitution is a blueprint for what our government is and how we operate, so it's important to educate people about it.
"It is what it is because of the people, in past generations who put it in place, who ratified the Constitutional amendments, and we can't take that for granted. The Constitution is what we make of it in that sense and we need to make sure that each generation, we're able to renew that education of the Constitution," said Dr. Eric Kasper, a political science professor at UW-Eau Claire and the director of the Menard Center for Constitution Studies at UWEC.
The presentation takes place in-person from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. in room 1614 in Centennial Hall at UWEC.
If you'd like to watch the event virtually, click on the link below to register for the event to obtain the Zoom link.
Link: https://wisconsin-edu.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_pX7O79fJSvWu4GLJ2vHvgQ?_x_zm_rtaid=VTOLJ10eSkeF2CR4ORU5fQ.1661532055910.57810393798f8992d510aaac5f5d3dd8&_x_zm_rhtaid=591
The center will host more events in October during free speech week.