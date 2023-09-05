UW-Eau Claire student newspaper 'The Spectator' celebrates centennial

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire's student newspaper, The Spectator, is celebrating its centennial this year.
The Spectator offers students the chance to pitch, write and edit stories about the campus and the surrounding community. This year, the newspaper is celebrating 100 years of giving students a chance to practice what they learn in the classroom.
"It's a place where I can do some professional work, get my name in print before I've even taken classes where we would work on writing print stories and just establish myself in the campus community and outside of the campus community," Maggie O'Brien, currents editor, said.
For some members, they take editorial positions, getting an in-depth experience in how to run a newsroom.
"Each semester it's intended that you have a bit more responsibility than the one before," Oludare Obadiya, editor-in-chief, said. "You're kind of like looking out the side of your eye looking at the editor-in-chief and 'Oh what are they doing?' 'How does that whole thing work?' It's cool to finally be in that position but it's also going to be a lot of work."
To celebrate this anniversary Managing Editor Maddie Kasper wants to tell the history of The Spectator in weekly columns that cover the formation of the paper, its biggest stories and less than great moments.
"In the eighties the faculty advisor stole tens of thousands of dollars from The Spectator budget so you'll have to read that and find out more," Kasper said.
For others, the anniversary is a chance to reflect on the countless positive experiences the paper has been able to provide.
"I had the opportunity to meet somebody who used to write for The Spectator back at home and he was just like 'Wow, oh my gosh, it's so crazy to hear there's still students being in touch with that out of UW-Eau Claire.'"
The Spectator plans on publishing online editions weekly again this semester. To grab a physical copy, visit the UW-Eau Claire campus and look for the yellow newsstands.