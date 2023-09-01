UW-Eau Claire switching from plastic bottles to aluminum cans for Blugold dining water

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire's mission to "go green" has taken a step forward.
The campus' dining facilities are switching plastic water bottles with aluminum cans. The change at Blugold dining locations on campus is taking effect at the start of the fall semester.
“Our hope is the campus community will enjoy this offering and support the university’s sustainability initiative,” said Andrew Solomon, operations manager in Blugold Dining by Sodexo.
The 16-ounce aluminum cans will replace similar-sized plastic bottles that are included as an option in students' meal plans. Solomon said based on data from the last economic year, the transition to aluminum cans means 84,000 fewer plastic bottles will be used this year.
Vending machines in some parts of campus will continue to offer plastic water bottles.