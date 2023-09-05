UW-Eau Claire welcomes class of 2027 to campus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Tuesday was the first day in session for some UW-Eau Claire students.
The university held Academic Opening Day for incoming first-year students and new transfer students on Tuesday.
New students had the chance to meet with other students in their programs, meet their professors and department faculty, and connect with student organizations on campus, all with the goal of getting students ready for the start of classes.
"I'm so excited to meet all my professors," said Peyton Foster, a first-year pre-nursing student. "I'm excited to kind of tour campus by myself and figure out where all my classes are at."
"I'm excited to get back into school and the structure of it and be back in classes," said Arianna Wetli, also a first-year pre-nursing student.
Academic Opening Day is part of the Blugold Welcome Week, with events for students throughout this week and next.
Fall semester classes for all UW-Eau Claire students start on Wednesday, Sep. 6.