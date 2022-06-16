UWEC 16th, UW-Stout 87th in Learfield Directors' Cup final standings

(WQOW) - Seven Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference schools earned top-100 finishes in the 2021-22 Learfield Director's Cup standings on Thursday.
University of Wisconsin-Whitewater led the conference by finishing 13th. University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire finished 16th, followed by University of Wisconsin-La Crosse (21st), University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh (31st), University of Wisconsin-Platteville (69th), University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point (83rd), University of Wisconsin-Stout (87th), and University of Wisconsin-River Falls (155th).