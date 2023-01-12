UWEC Distance Running Course returns this month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can be a runner if you really want to.
And you can train for the Eau Claire Marathon while improving your physical and mental well-being through the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire's Distance Running Course starting this month.
Designed for students and community members, the class features group runs and lectures during the spring semester, culminating a few days after the marathon. The course begins January 28 and is led by UWEC professor Matt Evans and Mayo Clinic Health System physical therapist Kara Johnson.
Learn more about the course here
You can register for the course here
While the course begins later this month, there will be an organized group run this Saturday at Centennial Hall on campus starting at 8:00 a.m.