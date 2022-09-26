UWEC football: Cochnauer can do it all, defense needs to play aggressive

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football team spoke with members of the media on Monday ahead of its Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference opener at the University of Wisconsin-Stout on Saturday.
Head coach Wesley Beschorner said the Blugolds will have to tackle better and apply pressure to Blue Devils quarterback Sean Borgerding.
Sophomore safety Jake Cochnauer said the defense has yet to put a complete performance together. A key to accomplishing that will be staying composed in big moments and each player executing his job each play.
Cochnauer, in his first season with the team, is currently fourth in tackles and has tallied marks in just about every defensive category.
Saturday's game is scheduled to begin at 6:00 p.m.
UW-Stout did not practice on Monday. Watch News 18 this week for more War on 94 preview stories.