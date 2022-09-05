UWEC football talks balanced offense, facing Central College

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Two days later, you can still see the excitement on the faces of the Blugolds football team.
Head coach Wesley Beschorner and University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire players came to practice Monday focused on Central College, but answered questions from the media about Saturday's victory over Loras College.
The Blugolds played physically and mentally tough to erase a 27-16 deficit to Loras in the second half, earning a 30-27 win thanks to Nick Kudick's go-ahead touchdown at Carson Park.
UWEC (1-0) will travel to Pella, Iowa, for a Saturday matchup with No. 13 Central (1-0). The Dutch feature a fast-paced offense that plays with balance.
Saturday's game kicks off at 1:00 p.m.