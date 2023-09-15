UWEC holds clean up event for campus

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - UW-Eau Claire students had the opportunity to keep their campus clean Friday.
The grounds crew on campus hosted the first campus clean up event. Blugold students had the opportunity to walk around campus with a garbage bag and trash picker.
Organizer Jen Allen said the event allows the university to highlight the importance of having a clean campus.
"My favorite part of this event is just getting to connect with the campus on a bigger picture. Sometimes ground is thought of as an afterthought," she said.
Allen said National Clean Up Day inspired the event. National Clean Up Day is the third Saturday of September.
She said the UWEC campus has a footprint of around 200 acres.