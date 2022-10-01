UWEC men and women third at Blugold Invitational

COLFAX (WQOW) - Both University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire cross country teams finished third Friday at their home invitational at Whitetail Golf Course.
The women's team scored 78 points thanks to three runners in the top 20. Carolyn Shult finished second individually in 22:23.
St. Olaf College finished first with 40 points, followed by Carleton College with 64 points. University of Wisconsin-Stout finished seventh.
Carleton's Clara Mayfield won the 6K race in 21:26.
In the men's race, Augsburg University's Mohammed Bati finished the 8K race in 24:22. UW-Stout's Spencer Schultz finished second in 24:35, while teammates Matthew Ryan (6th-24:54) and Ian Williams (9th - 25:07) also finished in the top ten.
St. Olaf finished first as a team with 44 points, followed by UW-Stout (71) and UW-Eau Claire (124).