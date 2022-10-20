UWEC men's soccer beats Carroll, celebrates program's first senior

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Carter Thiesfeld scored two goals in the second half and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's soccer team celebrated its inaugural senior night in style with a 2-1 win over Carroll University Thursday.
Prior to the match, the Blugolds honored Dan Muths, the second-year program's first senior.
Senior night for @uwecmsoccer and Dan Muths, the original #Blugolds recruit.@WQOW pic.twitter.com/JT2Ut30AIr— Nick Tabbert WQOW News 18 (@news18tabbert) October 21, 2022
Muths was the team's first commit. Now a senior in school, he has led the team on and off the field. The team named an award after him.
With the win, UWEC improves to 16-2 with two matches remaining in the regular season.