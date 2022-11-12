UWEC men's soccer beats Luther in NCAA Tournament opener

SAINT PETER, Minn. (WQOW) - Nathan Donovan scored two goals and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's soccer team defeated Luther College 3-1 Saturday in its NCAA Tournament debut.
Donovan scored the go-ahead goal at 22:12 to give the Blugolds a 2-1 lead, then scored at 87:42 to seal the win.
The teams traded goals in the first three minutes, with UWEC's Carter Thiesfeld scoring at 1:57 and Luther's Will Overberg scoring at 2:39.
UWEC advances to face Gustavus Adolphus College on Sunday at 1:00 p.m. in the second round. The Gusties defeated Aurora University 2-0 earlier Saturday.