UWEC professor releases new book, explores what it means to be Asian American

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- A new book penned by a UW-Eau Claire professor is hitting the shelves. Author David Shih explores what it means to be Asian American in the U.S.
"It's basically the story of a child of immigrants who swiftly assimilates to this culture," Shih said.
David Shih is a professor of English at UW-Eau Claire and the author of the new book Chinese Prodigal: A Memoir in Eight Arguments. He writes about his experiences growing up in America and his relationship with his parents who immigrated from China.
"A lot of the memories come from those days in the '70s and early '80s when your identity really begins to take shape," Shih said. "That's when the assimilation comes in, and maybe the sense of yourself as being different from your parents."
Shih said he began writing the memoir after his father passed away in 2019.
"I was here in Eau Claire and wasn't able to make it back to Texas to see my father before he died," Shih said. "But the rub of it is I had about two weeks to make that trip and I put it off and waited and then it was a few days too late. So in order to deal with that sense of guilt, I wanted to think about the nature of our relationship together."
Shih's memoir also focuses on his own identity and what being Asian American has meant to him in his life.
"The chapters go on to falling in love, getting married, becoming a father, becoming a professional, becoming a professor, and then all the ways that race and being an Asian American have to do with how all of that went," he said.
Shih hopes his experiences can connect with people of all backgrounds.
"If you wanted to learn more about how race operates in this country and how race can often drive a wedge in between parents and their children and how everybody is a part of that narrative, he said. "That's not constrained or exclusive to members of that family or even that racial group, but that it involves everybody."
The book was released in August and is available now. Shih will be having readings at the L.E. Philips Memorial Public Library in Eau Claire on Sep. 12 and UW-Eau Claire's McIntyre Library on Sep. 27.