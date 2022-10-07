UWEC selling memorabilia from demolished Putnam, Thomas halls

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - With it being homecoming weekend, alumni back in town may be sad to see their old dorms, Putnam and Thomas halls, demolished. But the university says people can take home a piece of history.
In a social media post, UW-Eau Claire Housing and Residence Life said they saved things like mailbox signs, door room numbers, and other memorabilia that people can take home.
It does cost five dollars cash for an item, and you will need to fill out a form. You can find the form by clicking here. You can also email housing@uwec.edu with questions.