UWEC shows enthusiasm in first practice

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Blugolds were pumped for practice on the opening day of the 2022 season.
The University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire football team practiced at Simpson Field Thursday afternoon. The roster features a large freshman class along with a number of players that have an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic.
Wesley Beschorner, entering his fourth season as head coach, said he would need to review the tape to know how well practice went, but appreciated the enthusiasm from his team.
"I think they take coaching really well," he said. "We're going to continue to see how detailed they can be coming out to each and every practice, showing up to meeting rooms, ready to go. Love the enthusiasm so far."
UWEC opens the season on Saturday, September 3, against Loras College at Carson Park.