UWEC students celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - September 15 is the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, and students at UW-Eau Claire have already started celebrating.
On Thursday the Latinx Student Association and Multicultural Student Services hosted a meet and greet. People could grab some food and get to know one another.
They are also recognizing Latinx Heritage Month because although the terms are used interchangeably, Hispanic refers to people who speak Spanish, while Latino refers to people who descend from Latin America.
For example, Brazilians who speak Portuguese and Haitians who speak Creole are considered Latino, but not Hispanic.
One student said it's important to share their experiences as minorities on campus in order to bring awareness.
"Being Mexican to me means representing my culture, but also my family and my parents who came from another country just to give me a better opportunity. I still embrace that every day, my Mexican culture, even though I was born in the U.S.," said Joanelle Sanchez Guevara, president of the Latinx Student Association.
Hispanic Heritage Month goes until October 15, and the Latinx Student Association will host several other activities to celebrate it.
