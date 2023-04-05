UWEC students voted in larger numbers than any other ward in Eau Claire for spring election

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Of Eau Claire's 77 voting wards, more votes than any other for the spring election came from Ward 20, which covers the UW-Eau Claire upper campus and its residence halls.
There were so many students voting on Tuesday that a video showing the large line has garnered more than 2 million views on Twitter in less than 24 hours.
🚨This is the line at UW Eau Claire for the SPRING Wisconsin Supreme Court election. I never saw a line like this here in 2022!!!!!— Ellen Sciales (@Lnsciales) April 4, 2023
I love organizing and I love Gen Z 🥺💕 pic.twitter.com/BjmOON8ZLY
According to the unofficial results of the spring 2023 election, there were 883 votes cast in Ward 20, with about 87% of them voting for Janet Protasiewicz for Supreme Court justice.
University officials told News 18 that 3,433 students live on campus. There are only a couple of houses that are not UWEC residence halls in the ward.
In last April's election, 76 people voted in Ward 20. In April 2019, when there was also a race for state Supreme Court, 158 people in Ward 20 cast a ballot, according to the unofficial ward-by-ward totals.
The ward with the second highest number of votes was 518 in Ward 11 on Eau Claire's north side.