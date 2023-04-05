 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Spring 2023

UWEC students voted in larger numbers than any other ward in Eau Claire for spring election

  • 0
UW-Eau Claire voting twitter screenshot
Twitter @Lnsciales

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Of Eau Claire's 77 voting wards, more votes than any other for the spring election came from Ward 20, which covers the UW-Eau Claire upper campus and its residence halls. 

There were so many students voting on Tuesday that a video showing the large line has garnered more than 2 million views on Twitter in less than 24 hours. 

According to the unofficial results of the spring 2023 election, there were 883 votes cast in Ward 20, with about 87% of them voting for Janet Protasiewicz for Supreme Court justice.

University officials told News 18 that 3,433 students live on campus. There are only a couple of houses that are not UWEC residence halls in the ward. 

In last April's election, 76 people voted in Ward 20. In April 2019, when there was also a race for state Supreme Court, 158 people in Ward 20 cast a ballot, according to the unofficial ward-by-ward totals

The ward with the second highest number of votes was 518 in Ward 11 on Eau Claire's north side. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you