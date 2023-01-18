 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM TONIGHT INTO THURSDAY...

.Snow will begin to push north over the Interstate 90 corridor in
southern Minnesota this evening, spreading northeast overnight
through Thursday morning. The snow is likely to be heaviest
overnight, with rates of 1 to 2 inches per hour possible at times
across southern Minnesota through western Wisconsin. 5 to
8 inches are likely in the Winter Storm Warning, with lesser
amounts expected in the Winter Weather Advisory. Northeast winds
will turn more northerly on Thursday. Wind gusts between 20 to
25 mph are possible. Some minor blowing snow is possible along
the Interstate 90 corridor, but it is not expected to be a
significant impact with this event. The snow will gradually end
from southwest to northeast on Thursday.

...WINTER STORM WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
3 PM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 5 to 9
inches.

* WHERE...In Minnesota, Goodhue County. In Wisconsin, Pierce,
Dunn, Pepin and Eau Claire Counties.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 3 PM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

UWEC takes over first place with win over Blue Devils

  • Updated
  • 0
EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An explosive 32-point third quarter lifted UW-Eau Claire women's basketball to an 85-59 win over UW-Stout on Wednesday night at Zorn Arena.

The first half was a tight game until Kylie Mogen drilled a go-ahead three late in the half. Courtney Crouch scored a layup at the buzzer to put UWEC up five at the break.

A huge third quarter put the Blugolds ahead by double digits before extending it even further in the fourth quarter. Jessie Ruden led UW-Eau Claire with 18 points in the contest. The Blugolds had four others score double digit figures.

Anna Mutch led UW-Stout with 15 points followed by Allison Letcher with 14.

UW-Eau Claire takes over sole possession of first place in the WIAC at 6-1. UW-Stout drops to second place at 5-2. The Interstate 94 rivals will meet again on February 15 in the regular season finale.

Box score

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com

Tags

