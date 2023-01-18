UWEC takes over first place with win over Blue Devils

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- An explosive 32-point third quarter lifted UW-Eau Claire women's basketball to an 85-59 win over UW-Stout on Wednesday night at Zorn Arena.
The first half was a tight game until Kylie Mogen drilled a go-ahead three late in the half. Courtney Crouch scored a layup at the buzzer to put UWEC up five at the break.
A huge third quarter put the Blugolds ahead by double digits before extending it even further in the fourth quarter. Jessie Ruden led UW-Eau Claire with 18 points in the contest. The Blugolds had four others score double digit figures.
Anna Mutch led UW-Stout with 15 points followed by Allison Letcher with 14.
UW-Eau Claire takes over sole possession of first place in the WIAC at 6-1. UW-Stout drops to second place at 5-2. The Interstate 94 rivals will meet again on February 15 in the regular season finale.