UWEC ticket vendor reports data breach, 255 people affected

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Community members, staff, faculty and students are among 255 people impacted after a data breach at UW-Eau Claire.
A spokesperson from the university told News 18 the data breach was done through a nationwide vendor called AudienceView. That is the vendor UWEC uses to sell tickets to attend university events.
Officials said 255 people who bought tickets to a university event may have had some data stolen. The breach happened during a two-week window in February.
If you were impacted, you should already be aware of this. University officials said AudienceView reached out to affected people directly.