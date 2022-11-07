UWEC volleyball opens NCAA Tournament in St. Paul

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Blugolds will open their national title defense in St. Paul.
University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire volleyball players screamed in excitement Monday upon learning they will play in the NCAA Tournament this week.
UWEC will face Gustavus Adolphus College on Thursday in the opening round. While a start time has not been announced, the Blugolds know it will be played on the campus of the University of Northwestern in St. Paul.
The Blugolds are the defending national champions after hosting regionals and capturing its first title in St. Louis last season.