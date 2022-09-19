 Skip to main content
UWEC wins Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational

Connor Brown 14th hole Blugold Invitational

UWEC senior Connor Brown hits his tee shot on the 14th hole at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club during the final round of the Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational on September 19, 2022.

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Carson Brock, Connor Brown and Cole Jahnke finished in the top four and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's golf team won the Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational Monday at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.

UWEC finished with a team score of 19-over par, or 587, to beat Central College by 15 strokes. Bethel University was third (+35), followed by UWEC's B team (+37) and Augsburg University (+49). UW-Stout's two entries finished seventh (+58) and ninth (+75). Full results here

Brock earned medalist honors with a two-day score of 3-over par, or 145. Brown finished second at 4-over par. Jahnke finished tied for fourth at 5-over par. Full individual results here

