UWEC wins Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Carson Brock, Connor Brown and Cole Jahnke finished in the top four and the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire men's golf team won the Frank Wrigglesworth Blugold Invitational Monday at Eau Claire Golf and Country Club.
UWEC finished with a team score of 19-over par, or 587, to beat Central College by 15 strokes. Bethel University was third (+35), followed by UWEC's B team (+37) and Augsburg University (+49). UW-Stout's two entries finished seventh (+58) and ninth (+75). Full results here
Brock earned medalist honors with a two-day score of 3-over par, or 145. Brown finished second at 4-over par. Jahnke finished tied for fourth at 5-over par. Full individual results here