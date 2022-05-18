Venne earns WIAC honorable mention honors

MADISON (WQOW) - Eau Claire native and Blugolds baseball player Ryan Venne earned honorable mention honors from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on Wednesday.
Venne, who plays third base for UW-Eau Claire, was one of three Blugolds players honored by the conference, joining All-WIAC Baseball Team selection Nate Witte and All-Sportsmanship Team selection Kendal Lecker.
Four UW-Stout players earned recognition, led by Charlie Szykowny's second straight All-WIAC Baseball Team selection. Jacoby Endreas and Joel Thimsen each earned Honorable Mention honors, while Parker Hagebock was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.