Venne earns WIAC honorable mention honors

  • Updated
UWEC baseball player Ryan Venne

UW-Eau Claire's Ryan Venne swings during a game against UW-Stout in River Falls on April 3, 2022.

MADISON (WQOW) - Eau Claire native and Blugolds baseball player Ryan Venne earned honorable mention honors from the Wisconsin Intercollegiate Athletic Conference on Wednesday.

Venne, who plays third base for UW-Eau Claire, was one of three Blugolds players honored by the conference, joining All-WIAC Baseball Team selection Nate Witte and All-Sportsmanship Team selection Kendal Lecker.

Four UW-Stout players earned recognition, led by Charlie Szykowny's second straight All-WIAC Baseball Team selection. Jacoby Endreas and Joel Thimsen each earned Honorable Mention honors, while Parker Hagebock was named to the All-Sportsmanship Team.

