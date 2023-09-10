VFW Post 305 reopens after months of renovations

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - VFW Post 305 just reopened its doors on Sunday after being closed for remodels over the summer.
"We've been closed since the middle of May, so our restaurant is open, our bar is open, our fields are open, so we've got lots of activities here," said Dave Zien, Commander of Post 305. "We just want people to know that we're open and ready to go."
"It's a big deal in our community, for our veteran community, and also because we're a hub in the veteran community," said Marthamae Kottschade, the President of the VFW Auxiliary to Post 305.
The upgrades mainly include a new kitchen area, with new state-of-the-art facilities.
On Sunday, the VFW post held a grand re-opening event, complete with a chicken meal, face-painting, horses, a raffle, and comradery for all who attended.
"But really with today, we wanted to have a family-friendly event, open to the public, and also include all those heroes to bring their friends, family," Kottschade said.
"Of course we got a chicken dinner, and veterans, EMTs, EMS, and firefighters, law enforcement, again veterans military, all eat free," Zien said.
Along with the improvements on the building, the post is also tackling a new mission for their members and fellow veterans.
"We're taking on a new mission, and the new mission for the veterans of foreign wars is mission veterans first, families always," Zien said.