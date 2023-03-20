Visit Eau Claire: Deadline approaching to apply for Tourism and Cultural Arts Grant

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The deadline is approaching for those interested in getting funding from the Tourism and Cultural Arts Grant program.
Visit Eau Claire is distributing $26,500 to organizations that host events that promote a positive image to potential visitors, generate overnight visits, and extend visitor stays.
In the past, funds have been awarded to groups like Banbury Place for its Art Crawl, the Blue Ox Music Festival, and the Children's Museum of Eau Claire.
Nonprofits, volunteer-managed organizations, and individuals may apply.
First consideration is given to new and expanding festivals, sports tournaments, conventions, and cultural arts events.
"Organizations and events should apply because we want to give you the resources to have an awesome event or improve areas of your organization. Tourism is so important to our community and these events and organizations are what help tourism in our community," said Luke Alex, public relations manager of Visit Eau Claire.
The deadline to apply is April 15. After reviewing the applications, officials hope to notify award recipients by early May.
For a link to the grant application, click/tap here.