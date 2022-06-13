 Skip to main content
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM CDT
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Heat index values up to 103 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Wisconsin and
central, east central, south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 11 AM to 8 PM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat
illnesses to occur.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

Visit Eau Claire launches essentials passport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can use a passport to explore the city and win some fun prizes. 

Visit Eau Claire's essentials passport is targeted toward shining a light on city hotspots in order to get the true Eau Claire experience. Some of those places include The Local Store, Carson park, the Lakely, the murals behind SHIFT cyclery and coffee bar, and the Eau Claire high bridge, among others.

The event is similar to previous visit Eau Claire promotions such as the curd crawl and the brew pass tour.

"With this one we're really focusing on things that people can do in a weekend, or in a day, basically, to experience Eau Claire, and get out there and support some friends," said Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire.

Passports are free for anyone looking to take part.

The prizes include stickers, a hat, you also enter a drawing for a water bottle, a yeti cooler, and even a fifteen-foot boat after you check into ten places.

Click here to get your passport.

