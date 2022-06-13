Visit Eau Claire launches essentials passport

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - You can use a passport to explore the city and win some fun prizes.
Visit Eau Claire's essentials passport is targeted toward shining a light on city hotspots in order to get the true Eau Claire experience. Some of those places include The Local Store, Carson park, the Lakely, the murals behind SHIFT cyclery and coffee bar, and the Eau Claire high bridge, among others.
The event is similar to previous visit Eau Claire promotions such as the curd crawl and the brew pass tour.
"With this one we're really focusing on things that people can do in a weekend, or in a day, basically, to experience Eau Claire, and get out there and support some friends," said Benny Anderson, executive director of Visit Eau Claire.
Passports are free for anyone looking to take part.
The prizes include stickers, a hat, you also enter a drawing for a water bottle, a yeti cooler, and even a fifteen-foot boat after you check into ten places.
Click here to get your passport.