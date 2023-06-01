Visit Eau Claire Summer Essentials mobile pass will give you prizes to get outside

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Visit Eau Claire wants you to enjoy the Chippewa Valley this summer.
It has launched its Eau Claire Summer Essentials mobile pass. It's free and a mobile-exclusive pass that features summer locations and activities throughout the Chippewa Valley.
Visit Eau Claire's executive director Benny Anderson said the purpose of the mobile pass is "to get visitors and residents out into our community and local businesses to experience our amazing summers as a local would."
When you use the mobile pass and check in at specified locations, you earn points that could win you a sticker, patch, a hat, or even two Retrospec Inflatable Stand-Up Paddle Board Kits.