Volume One announces Sounds Like Summer lineup

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Grab your sunscreen, picnic blanket and your listening ears because it's almost time to enjoy some free music in Phoenix Park.
Volume One has published their schedule for the 2023 Sounds Like Summer concert series. The event is held every Thursday starting June 1, and ending on August 31.
The concerts are free, with three bands performing each night in the Pheonix Park labyrinth. The shows start at 6 p.m. If the weather forces the concert to be cancelled, Volume One will share that announcement at 4:30 p.m. on the day of the show.
The first night lineup is Mack John + Weapons of Brass Destruction w/ Brian Bethke. Click here for Volume One's full lineup.
There will also be food trucks and community group tables in the park during the concerts.
Sounds like Summer (or, Sounds like Spring as it was called originally) has been happening since 2006, with a hiatus of course in 2020.