Volume One's "10 Under 10" highlights children making a difference in The Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Chippewa Valley's beloved culture magazine, Volume One, is highlighting some of the community's youngest members for the first time since the pandemic.
The segment is called "10 Under 10". Nick Meyer, Volume One founder, said he wants to show that kids in the Chippewa Valley are active and involved in the community.
"The '10 Under 10' idea came from those 40 under 40 lists that you see, like these are the 40 movers and shakers under 40 years old in the community, and what are they all working on," Meyer said. "We just thought it'd be really fun to do a kid's version of that. So here's 10 kids under 10-years-old that are doing really cool stuff in their community. They're big enthusiasts in some way or helping others in some way, involved with their schools or with their extracurriculars."
He said he hopes the feature not only elevates its honorees, but also inspires other kids in the area.
The segment hasn't been around since 2020, as the pandemic made it difficult for everyone, including children, to stay involved in community life.
Now, they're seeking nominations for this year's achievers, of any background or interests. Click here to make a nomination or view past features.