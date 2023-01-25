Volunteers conduct a manual count of people experiencing homelessness in our community

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - A manual count of the homeless population will be conducted on Wednesday night by a local charity.
There will be about 45 volunteers from the Western Dairyland Economic Opportunities Council in the counties of Eau Claire, Trempealeau, Jackson and Buffalo looking for individuals experiencing homelessness, asking what programs could help and offering supply bags.
The supply bags have important items such as water, personal hygiene equipment, and hand warmers.
"What we do is we knock on the window of their vehicle if they're in their vehicle, try to have a conversation with them, find out what kind of services they need," said Jeanne Semb, Housing Services Programming Manager for the WDEOC.
Funds for Western Dairyland will be based on the amount of people found on Wednesday. Similar counts are happening around the state as well.
Western Dairyland does this count twice a year, in January and July.