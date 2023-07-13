 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT SUNDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will be in effect until noon
Sunday, July 16. This advisory affects all of Wisconsin.

Smoke originating from wildfires in western Canada will move into
the state today, generally from northwest-to-southeast, causing
the air quality index (AQI) for PM2.5 to reach the Unhealthy for
Sensitive Groups (USG) level. It is possible that isolated to
scattered areas of Unhealthy AQI PM2.5 could develop, with the
best chance for this to occur across southern Wisconsin. People
with heart or lung disease, older adults, and children should
consider avoiding prolonged or heavy exertion. Everyone else
should consider reducing prolonged or heavy exertion.

The northern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from noon Friday until midnight Sunday (Saturday night).
The southern half of the state will see the heaviest smoke
impacts from 6AM Saturday until noon Sunday. While it is likely
that this advisory will be allowed to expire as planned for
northern Wisconsin, we may need to extend the end-time of the
advisory for southern Wisconsin.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Volunteers pack over 6,500 lbs. of food for Feed My People campaign

Feed my people

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Volunteers packed over 6,500 pounds of food for people in need on Thursday.

119 volunteers showed up to Feed My People food bank in Eau Claire as part of the Operation Picnic Packathon and fundraiser. During the campaign 10 sponsors are matching all donations made to Feed My People of up to $35,000.

Susie Haugley, communications manager for Feed My People in Eau Claire said the fundraiser helps families during what can be a difficult time of year.

"Summer tends to be a time of the year when it's especially hard time for families because if they have kids they're no longer able to rely on that school meal," Haugley said. "So right now getting funds and groceries out to families in need really does make a difference this time of year."

Volunteers packed 6,517 pounds of food on Thursday. The fundraiser raised $65,505 as of Thursday evening, including the donations from sponsors.

Sponsors are matching donations made through midnight Friday night, July 14.

You can click here for more about the Operation Picnic campaign.

