Volunteers pack over 6,500 lbs. of food for Feed My People campaign

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Volunteers packed over 6,500 pounds of food for people in need on Thursday.
119 volunteers showed up to Feed My People food bank in Eau Claire as part of the Operation Picnic Packathon and fundraiser. During the campaign 10 sponsors are matching all donations made to Feed My People of up to $35,000.
Susie Haugley, communications manager for Feed My People in Eau Claire said the fundraiser helps families during what can be a difficult time of year.
"Summer tends to be a time of the year when it's especially hard time for families because if they have kids they're no longer able to rely on that school meal," Haugley said. "So right now getting funds and groceries out to families in need really does make a difference this time of year."
Volunteers packed 6,517 pounds of food on Thursday. The fundraiser raised $65,505 as of Thursday evening, including the donations from sponsors.
Sponsors are matching donations made through midnight Friday night, July 14.
You can click here for more about the Operation Picnic campaign.