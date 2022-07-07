Voting for the 2022 Sculpture Tour begins

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have been around downtown lately you're sure to have seen all the new sculptures, and Thursday marks when you can begin voting for your favorite.
There are 61 new sculptures on this years tour, and 38 of them can be voted on as the People's Choice sculpture. The one with the most votes will be purchased by the City of Eau Claire to remain on display in our community permanently.
The sculptures are all over Eau Claire, mainly concentrated downtown. Click here to view the map.
Click here to vote for your favorite sculpture.