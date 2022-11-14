Want to start a business? Startup Chippewa Valley week is helping people do just that

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The fifth annual Startup Chippewa Valley Week kicked off Monday, which helps those who want to make their new idea into a business.
Startup Chippewa Valley is free week-long event containing workshops that guide entrepreneurs through the in's and out's of starting up a new business.
Co-Lab, who puts on the week-long event, is a business in downtown Eau Claire that gives support and resources to those looking to startup or enhance their business. Their community manager, Adam Accola said that throughout the years of this event, it has been amazing watching ideas become a reality.
"It's been really fun over the past couple years, especially to see companies that have attended maybe one workshop or have just showed up to something now actually being the presenter or pitching their idea at the pitch competition for a chance at funding," said Accola.
Startup Chippewa Valley goes until Friday with workshops in Eau Claire, Altoona, Chippewa Falls, and Menomonie. If you cannot make to any of the events, there will be an option to join on zoom. Click here for more info.