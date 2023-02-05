Warmer weather promotes people to spend time outside

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Sometimes in Wisconsin, the weather forces you to stay inside.
"This whole last week I was sitting around doing stuff on the computer. Kinda lazy, so it's nice, spring is upon us, everybody's out, there's so many people out walking today," said Caleb, who is visiting Eau Claire.
"Seeing the river all frozen up, that's quite something. And you don't get weather like this back in England where I'm originally from. You just don't get this cold weather," said Sue Scott, who is spending her first winter in Eau Claire.
On Sunday, the temperature had risen about 30 degrees in the last two days.
"That feels a lot more comfortable now, I'm not even wearing my snow pants today, so that's a big deal for me. Yeah, it's great," Scott said.
"Just getting the kids' out to try and enjoy the warm weather," said Dhani Cole, a parent in Eau Claire.
Now, people in the area can enjoy the outdoors.
"So I just took my boy Ferris out to Pinehurst sledding hill. We just got here and we just take the tube down and just try to soak in as much warm weather as we can," Cole said.
"It feels like it's getting to be spring now, where it's getting brighter and it's a lot sunnier so, you kind of hope that spring is around the corner now," said Scott.