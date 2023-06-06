 Skip to main content
Watch: Elementary students celebrate start of summer

School Celebration
Elliot Adams

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - School is out in Eau Claire and Locust Lane Elementary School students celebrated by having a carnival put on by faculty and the Parent Teacher Organization. The students participated in many activities and even had a chance to pie their teachers. Watch to see their excitement for the summer. 

