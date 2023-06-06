EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - School is out in Eau Claire and Locust Lane Elementary School students celebrated by having a carnival put on by faculty and the Parent Teacher Organization. The students participated in many activities and even had a chance to pie their teachers. Watch to see their excitement for the summer.
Watch: Elementary students celebrate start of summer
- Elliot Adams
-
- Updated
- 0
Elliot Adams
Multimedia Journalist
