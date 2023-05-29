 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT FROM 12 PM UNTIL 11 PM MONDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for Ozone which will be in effect from 12 PM CDT
until 11 PM CDT Monday, May 29th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Barron, Chippewa, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Pepin, Pierce, Polk, Rusk, and Saint Croix.

Due to warm temperatures, low humidity, and gradual buildup of
pollutants, the air quality index for ozone is expected to reach
the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. People with lung
disease (such as asthma), children, older adults, and people who
are active outdoors (including outdoor workers) should reduce
prolonged or heavy outdoor exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Watch: 'Thank you for being here for us and now we need to stand here for you'

  • Updated
  • 0
EC Memorial Day Parade

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Memorial Day parade took over streets of downtown to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. We asked the younger members of the community what Memorial Day means to them.

