EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Eau Claire Memorial Day parade took over streets of downtown to honor veterans who made the ultimate sacrifice. We asked the younger members of the community what Memorial Day means to them.
Watch: 'Thank you for being here for us and now we need to stand here for you'
- Noor Shami
-
- Updated
- 0
Noor Shami
Weekend Director
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today