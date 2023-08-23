Water Street sidewalk sale, Junk and Disorderly, begins Thursday

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Junk and Disorderly Sidewalk Sale will be back for the third year in a row in Eau Claire.
On August 24, a group of stores on Water Street will be bringing their items out onto the sidewalk to sell their products. Things for sale range from signs and decor, to purses, shoes and clothing.
Some of the stores involved in the event are Fleet Feet, Avalon Floral, and Mona Lisa's. The owner of Avalon Floral Sandy O'Connell said she hopes the event brings business to the area.
"Some people don't even know we're still here, you know they just forget about Water Street so this way we get people down here who haven't been down here for years," O'Connell said.
She said that she and the owner of Willow on Water Street originally started the sale for the return of college students as they shop for the new school year. She adds this year's sale will be bigger than previous years, and will be both inside and outside to keep shoppers cool during the event.
Junk and Disorderly starts August 24 and will go from Thursday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.