Ways to celebrate Pride in the Chippewa Valley

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It's Pride month, a time to celebrate, connect with, and make visible the LGBTQ+ community. Locally there are a lot of ways to do just that.
The biggest event is Pride in the Park, happening this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Phoenix Park. There will be music, a food truck, yoga, kids story time, a drag show, and a plaque presentation, along with a long list of vendors.
Also on Saturday will be a Pride Ride. Starting at 11 a.m. outside Shift Cyclery & Coffee bar, people are encouraged to decorate their bikes ahead of a slow-roll bike parade through downtown Eau Claire.
Next week there will be a chance to hear from music highlighting LGBTQ+ artists. The Lakley will host Vinyl Nights with a Pride theme on June 16 starting at 7 p.m.
A drag show will take place later this month in Menomonie. On June 24 Zymurgy Brewing will host the Pride Drag Show as a fundraiser for the Chippewa Valley LGBTQ+ Community Center. That event is 21+ and begins at 7 p.m. More info on tickets here.
If going out to big events is not your preference, the L.E. Phillips Memorial Library has curated a Pride Month book list for you to enjoy.