'We are very excited to see what happens': Eau Claire hosting hundreds for travel content conference

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW)- Hundreds of travel bloggers and content creators are in Eau Claire for a travel blog exchange conference.
Squirmy and Grubs, Christopher Lau, and Drones with CL are among 300 travel creatives in town this week for the 2023 North America TBEX.
“They are here in Eau Claire for the next four to five days exploring the city and exploring the greater destination," said the CEO of TBEX, Rick Calvert. "We are going to talk about how to make better content, how to monetize our content, how to work with tourist boards and other travel industry businesses.”
Conferences are being at the Pablo Center with guest keynote speakers from around the world talking all things travel and experiencing what the city has to offer.
“They have been on pre-bex tours where they do everything from fly fishing and kayaking to the brewery tours and a lot of cheese curds," said Benny Anderson, Executive Director for Visit Eau Claire.
Anderson hopes the city’s charm will attract future travelers and increase tourism in Eau Claire.
“With 300 of these people here, we are very excited to see what happens. You only have to get lucky a couple of times with some really good pieces of content.”
This event has been held in Greece, New York City and Spain in the past, but organizers say Eau Claire was the top pick this year. They say it is an unexpected destination.
“A lot of people would ask 'why did you go to Eau Claire?' Because there are some cool surprises here," said Calvert.
In the next few days, attendees will experience the Shakespeare Festival at the Pablo, have a party at Haymarket Plaza, go to Country Jam’s campground opening, and close out at River Prairie.