"We gave 110 percent of our lives": The American Legion honors area veterans

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Dozens of veterans came out to socialize, swap stories, and hear speeches at the American Legion's Veterans Day program. The Eau Claire Patriotic Council held its annual event at the American Legion on Water Street.
Friday's event also focused on honoring those who served and never returned home. A unique POW table stood beside the speakers, set but unoccupied, for those who could only be present in spirit.
Kaye Olson said this was especially meaningful for her as a veteran and a Gold Star Mother, meaning her son was killed in action.
"We gave 110 percent of our lives while we were in the military, doing what we were supposed to do, taking care of our country, representing our country, and we don't ever want to forget those veterans," Olson said. "So this is a very special day."
She noted that every military branch was represented on Friday, and for the first time, the Council's keynote speaker was a female veteran, Jennifer Fadness.
Fadness is a Navy veteran who lives in Eau Claire. She reflected on her time on a ship off the coast of Somalia, and emphasized the importance of serving.
Finally, at the eleventh hour, veterans fired a 21-gun salute along Water Street.