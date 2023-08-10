'We have a lot of the best': Wood carvers compete at annual chainsaw sculpture championship

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - From Thursday to Sunday, a dozen competitors will work to cut away the competition in Eau Claire, by showing off their sculpting abilities.
There's a catch though. They have to use chainsaws.
Some of the world's top woodcarvers are in Carson Park, competing at the U.S. Open chainsaw sculpture championship.
"We've got a couple of guys from well over the pond, we do have some from Canada, but we've also got Japan, Wales, Ireland, Australia," said Benny Anderson, Executive Director of Visit Eau Claire.
The competition will be taking place now through Sunday. Carvers will be hard at work for hours on end.
"You'll see them push a lot harder when it's a little bit cooler in the morning and cool at night, and you'll see them start to do a little bit some more of the detail work during the middle of the days when it's hot, so it's not pulling out the big chainsaws, it'll be a little more fine detail." said Anderson.
While this is a competition, there is also great respect among the artists.
"It's a great group of guys, and a lot of times you do your best work when you get around other carvers, there's a synergistic effect that creates a pretty wonderful piece of art and you don't get the same experience when you stay home at your shop," said Steven Higgins, a wood carver from Kansas City, Missouri.
The competition is also a great way to support a local organization.
"The entire event is a fundraiser for the Chippewa Valley Museum and the Wisconsin Logging Museum which merged this year, under the Chippewa Valley Museums umbrella," said Anderson. "All of this money is earmarked for upgrades and things that we need to continue to operate the exhibit here."
The competitors will be judged on anything from use of negative space to overall appeal.
"The cream always rises to the top," said Jeff Mohr, one of the judges. "The best are always going to face the best. And in this circumstance, we have a lot of the best."
Throughout the competition, the carvers will be in full view of the public, so you can see each piece of wood as it transforms from a log into a piece of art.
On Friday, you can meet the competitors from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Every night, there will be a quick carve competition. That's when artists have only one hour to carve something out of wood. Those pieces will then be sold in an auction.
You can fine more information, including a schedule, by clicking here.