Wednesday marks 15 years since the WRR fire

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - It has been 15 years since a massive fire burned out of control for hours and some in the most southern part of Eau Claire were forced to evacuate.
The fire happened at WRR Environmental Services on Highway 93 on June 22, 2007, beginning just before 6 a.m.
No one was hurt, but the fire burned out of control for several hours forcing mandatory and voluntary evacuation for dozens of homes and businesses, including News 18 who recorded the fire using the station tower camera.
Roads were also blocked from Highway 93 all the way to Brian Street. At 11:30 a.m., all four Eau Claire exits on I-94 were shut down.
At about noon, after letting the fire burn for several hours, firefighters went back in, feeling it was safe to fight it.
Close to a mile away from WRR even golfers were forced to get off the course. Pine Meadows Golf Course saw pieces of ash and foam-like material from the fire landed all over the course. Some of the debris was close to a foot long.
Firefighters stayed on the scene of the fire all night and into the next day. Around 11 a.m. the next morning, the fire rekindled. Firefighters finally left the scene just after 5 p.m. that night.
According to OSHA, the "fire was likely caused when an ignition source within a solvent sludge feed tank ignited flammable solvent vapors, blowing the roof off of the tank and igniting its contents. A neighboring tank also exploded. Employees had been working in the area of the solvent sludge feed tank immediately prior to the explosion."
The DNR said about 700,000 gallons of water was used to put out the fire.
In 2010, OSHA fined WRR $787,000 for "failing to implement measures to prevent potentially catastrophic chemical fires and explosions at its facility in Eau Claire."