Week 8 prep football matchups

Football field and pylon

(WQOW) - Friday's high school football matchups

*All games start at 7:00 p.m.

11-player

Big Rivers Conference

Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial

Eau Claire North at New Richmond

Hudson at Superior

Menomonie at River Falls

Coulee Conference

Arcadia at Altoona

Cloverbelt Conference

Fall Creek at Durand-Arkansaw

Mondovi at Elk Mound

Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild

Dairyland Conference

Blair-Taylor at Cochrane-Fountain City

Augusta at Eleva-Strum

Whitehall at Independence/Gilmanton

Melrose-Mindoro at Pepin/Alma

Dunn-St. Croix Conference

Clear Lake at Boyceville

Glenwood City at Colfax

Cadott at Spring Valley

Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake

Heart o' North Conference

Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron

Barron at Northwestern

Bloomer at Spooner

Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls

Lakeland Conference

Ladysmith at Unity

Middle Border Conference

Ellsworth at Prescott

Rice Lake at Osceola

Baldwin-Woodville at Saint Croix Central

Amery at Somerset

8-player

Central Wisconsin - East

Lincoln at Owen-Withee

Gilman at Thorp

Athens at Greenwood

Central Wisconsin - West

Prairie Farm at Bruce

McDonell Central at Lake Holcombe

Cornell at New Auburn

Lakeland

Shell Lake at Flambeau

Report scores, story ideas and comments to sports@wqow.com.

