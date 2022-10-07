Week 8 prep football matchups

(WQOW) - Friday's high school football matchups
*All games start at 7:00 p.m.
11-player
Big Rivers Conference
Chippewa Falls at Eau Claire Memorial
Eau Claire North at New Richmond
Hudson at Superior
Menomonie at River Falls
Coulee Conference
Arcadia at Altoona
Cloverbelt Conference
Fall Creek at Durand-Arkansaw
Mondovi at Elk Mound
Neillsville/Granton at Osseo-Fairchild
Dairyland Conference
Blair-Taylor at Cochrane-Fountain City
Augusta at Eleva-Strum
Whitehall at Independence/Gilmanton
Melrose-Mindoro at Pepin/Alma
Dunn-St. Croix Conference
Clear Lake at Boyceville
Glenwood City at Colfax
Cadott at Spring Valley
Elmwood/Plum City at Turtle Lake
Heart o' North Conference
Chetek-Weyerhaeuser at Cameron
Barron at Northwestern
Bloomer at Spooner
Cumberland at Saint Croix Falls
Lakeland Conference
Ladysmith at Unity
Middle Border Conference
Ellsworth at Prescott
Rice Lake at Osceola
Baldwin-Woodville at Saint Croix Central
Amery at Somerset
8-player
Central Wisconsin - East
Lincoln at Owen-Withee
Gilman at Thorp
Athens at Greenwood
Central Wisconsin - West
Prairie Farm at Bruce
McDonell Central at Lake Holcombe
Cornell at New Auburn
Lakeland
Shell Lake at Flambeau